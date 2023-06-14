Short Interest in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Grows By 175.0%

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.