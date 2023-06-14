Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Decreases By 37.3%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,402,000 after buying an additional 703,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,888,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,869. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

