Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 116.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the May 15th total of 284,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

