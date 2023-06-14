Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Decreases By 30.8%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 761,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

