Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Decreases By 30.8%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 761,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.