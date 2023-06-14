Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $145.04 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $145.04 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,957.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00297743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00527169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00405020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,361,192,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

