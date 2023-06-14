SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.00

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.05 ($0.46). SIG shares last traded at GBX 38.10 ($0.48), with a volume of 234,018 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,694.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

