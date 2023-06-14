Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 1.48% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 282,361 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after buying an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SIMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

