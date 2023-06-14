SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLVRU remained flat at $10.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. SILVERspac has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

