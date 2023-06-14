Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,118 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,730 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 53.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 421,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 324.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 565,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 10,508,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256,475. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

