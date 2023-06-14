Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of RNSC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

