SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.92. 26,375,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 42,794,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

