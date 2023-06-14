Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.