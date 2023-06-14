Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Head to Head Analysis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.60% 5.22% 3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 3 1 0 1.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.33 $87.29 million $0.38 26.95

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

