Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 201,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

In related news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 360,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,031.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 360,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 1,262,812 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.