SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.97

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 1550381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

