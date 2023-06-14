SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading 2.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 22,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the average daily volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
