SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading 2.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 22,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the average daily volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

About SPDR S&P Internet ETF

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.