Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,990,342.21 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.1 %

CXM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 1,191,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.89, a P/E/G ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

