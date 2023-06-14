Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,990,342.21 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sprinklr Trading Up 2.1 %
CXM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 1,191,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.89, a P/E/G ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
