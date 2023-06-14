SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in May

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.