Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $660.08

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 660.08 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.35). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 656.40 ($8.21), with a volume of 2,971,107 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.26) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 970 ($12.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.14) to GBX 880 ($11.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.58. The stock has a market cap of £18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 918.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($129,462.05). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

