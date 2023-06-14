Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.07) to GBX 580 ($7.26) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.89) to GBX 805 ($10.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 970 ($12.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

