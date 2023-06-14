Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Several brokerages recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.07) to GBX 580 ($7.26) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.89) to GBX 805 ($10.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 970 ($12.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
