Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading Up 4.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.78 and last traded at C$44.31. Approximately 268,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 191,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

