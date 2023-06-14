Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,603 shares during the period. Stevanato Group makes up about 2.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STVN opened at €30.09 ($32.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of €30.33 ($32.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

