Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 5,851 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 1,458,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

