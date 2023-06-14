Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Target Call Options (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 71,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 50,350 call options.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,879,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

