StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.