StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TECK opened at $43.06 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

