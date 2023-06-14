StockNews.com Lowers CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

