Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 261.9% in May

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 119,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

