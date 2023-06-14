Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 43.7% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $246,478.86 and $50.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033665 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

