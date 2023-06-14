Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.46

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as low as C$39.56. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$39.74, with a volume of 12,188,520 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

