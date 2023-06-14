SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 1,025,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,434. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $814.83 million, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,290,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

