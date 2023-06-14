SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 1,025,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,434. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $814.83 million, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,290,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

