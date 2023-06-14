Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Boosted by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for about 1.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Sunrun worth $41,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,626 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,174. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 295.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

