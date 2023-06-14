Surepure (OTCMKTS:SURP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surepure Inc (OTCMKTS:SURP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Surepure shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.
SurePure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, sells or licenses, and maintains its proprietary turbulator systems for liquid photopurification technology to commercial clients. Its technology is used to reduce the microbial loads in turbid liquids for human consumption, such as dairy products, flavored water and coconut water, diesel and bio-ethanol, eye preparations, saline drips, and personal care products.
