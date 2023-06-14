Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma makes up about 0.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 114,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 174.57%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

