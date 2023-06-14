Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 1.8%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.90). Approximately 1,046,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 551,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($1.93).

Syncona Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.54.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

