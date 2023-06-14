T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 174.4% in May

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the May 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of T Stamp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Price Performance

T Stamp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 174,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 428.17% and a negative return on equity of 702.40%.

T Stamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.