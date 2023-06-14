Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TACBY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22.
About Tabcorp
