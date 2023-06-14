Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TACBY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

