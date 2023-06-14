Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,815 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 2.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Targa Resources worth $90,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. 363,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,625. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

