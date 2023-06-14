TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 19,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,800. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TC Biopharm stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

