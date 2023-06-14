Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the production of commercial and industrial, natural-gas-fueled engine-driven, and combined heat and power (CHP) products. It operates through the Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

