Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in May

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,348. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

