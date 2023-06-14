Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,507. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,197,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,277,498.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,333,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,664. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

