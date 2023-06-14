Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RENT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.74.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $47,052.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $47,052.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,087 shares of company stock valued at $692,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.