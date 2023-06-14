Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terna Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 12,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.