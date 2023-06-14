Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terna Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 12,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.
Terna Company Profile
