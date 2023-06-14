Terra Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $180.31 million and $24.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 291,234,514 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.