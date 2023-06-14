TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.57 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.77 million and $15.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,125,015 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,888,776 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.