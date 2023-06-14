Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSDOF remained flat at C$30.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.95. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of C$30.73 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

About Tessenderlo Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.