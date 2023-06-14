Tezos Hits 1-Day Volume of $64.70 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $681.27 million and approximately $64.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,690,093 coins and its circulating supply is 941,504,650 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

