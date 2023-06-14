Tezos Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Tezos has a market cap of $712.85 million and approximately $58.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002385 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,690,093 coins and its circulating supply is 941,504,650 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.