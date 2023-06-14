Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGSGY. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

About Tgs Asa

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

